IIMC organises ‘Nature Walk’

Dhenkanal: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) organised a ‘Nature Walk’ for its students at Kapilash and Saptasajya forests on Sunday. The students were accompanied by Forest officials. They walked for 8 km as part of a programme to create awareness on forest conservation, wildlife protection and peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Divisional Forest Officer Sumit Kar, Asit Chakraborty and IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan accompanied the students in the ‘Nature Walk.’ The DFO briefed the students about grassland ecosystem, bird vocalization, rainforest, silent forest termite and impact of felling trees.

According to students, the ‘Nature Walk’ was enriching and memorable and it updated their knowledge about forests, birds and wild animals, reinforcing the message of conservation. This was very rare experience, the students said.

The IIMC, in collaboration with Forest department, will organise photography competition and exhibition on biodiversity next month.