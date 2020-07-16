IIT-D launches most affordable test kit

New Delhi: Claimed to be the world's most affordable diagnostic kit for coronavirus, a low-cost test kit developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi here was launched on Wednesday.

According to IIT officials, the base price of the the RT-PCR assay developed by IIT Delhi is Rs 399. Even after adding the RNA isolation and laboratory charges, the cost per test will go up to Rs 650 and will be considerably cheaper compared to currently available kits in the market.

It can deliver results within three hours.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched the test kit named 'Corosure' which will now be available for use at authorised testing labs.

"The Corosure Kit has been developed indigenously and is much cheaper than other kits.

"The country requires cheap and reliable testing for the country which can help control the pandemic. The kit has received ICMR approval with the highest score and DCGI approved with a very high sensitivity and specificity," he said at the launch.

Referring it to as world's most affordable COVID-19 diagnostic kit, the HRD Minister said the innovation is a step towards 'Make in India'.