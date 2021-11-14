IIT Delhi awards degrees to over 2,000 students 

New Delhi: Over 2,000 students were awarded degrees by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi at its 52nd convocation on Sunday along with distinguished alumni who were honoured for their contribution in their respective fields.

Padmasree Warrior, a distinguished IIT Delhi alumna and founder and CEO, Fable was the Chief Guest at the Convocation.

During her address, Warrior said, "The future that we will inhabit will be planned and built by you.