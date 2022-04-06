IIT Delhi In The Top 100 Educational Institutes In The Engineering & Tech Segment

New Delhi: Premiere institute the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has featured among the top 100 educational institutes in the world for four of its academic programmes under the Engineering and Technology category, according to the latest ranking released by the QS World University.

The 12th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 was released on Wednesday. The four academic programmes that are in the top 100 rank globally are Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Civil Engineering. The Institute's Electrical Engineering programme achieved 56th rank (overall score 77.5), Mechanical Engineering 64th (overall score 76.6), Computer Science 65th (overall score 71.0) and Civil Engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket (overall score 74.0).

On the recently declared ranking, Professor P.V. Rao, Dean, Planning and Head, Ranking Cell, IIT Delhi said, "IIT Delhi has been consistently performing very well in core Engineering Specialisations securing top 100 ranks globally. This year we have witnessed a substantial improvement in most of the specialisations like Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering, etc. with improved scores of H-index and citations. IIT Delhi has also improved globally in other specialisations such as Mathematics, Social Sciences & Management, etc."

According to 12th edition, IIT Delhi has also been ranked number 1 among India's top three domestically for Electrical and Electronic, Statistics and Operations Research, Computer Science and Information Systems, Civil and Structural.

A total of 51 specific subjects were ranked in 2022 by the QS under five broad subject areas in 1,543 institutions from across the globe. The Institute has been currently ranked at 72 globally in the subject area Engineering and Technology in QS WUR by Subject 2022 with a score of 78.9 and 2 domestically in this category.