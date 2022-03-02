Ilker Ayci turns down Tata Sons' offer to be Air India CEO

New Delhi: Ilker Ayci has turned down Tata Group's offer to be Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India. On February 14, Tata Sons had said Ayci, former chairman of Turkish Airlines, would take charge as CEO and MD of the debt-laden airline bought out by the Tatas in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal.

A spokesperson confirmed the development without sharing further details. Ayci declining the Tata's offer comes after Swadeshi Jagran Manch - an outfit linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - called on the government to block the appointment of the hugely experienced Turkish aviation expert over 'national security concerns'.

SJM leader Ashwani Mahajan said the government is 'sensitive' to this issue and said 'decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships'. Between 1994 and 1998 Ayci served as an advisor to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when he was Mayor of Istanbul.

He went on to serve as Chairman of Turkish Airlines between 2005 and 2012, helping turn around the fortunes of the once-struggling carrier.