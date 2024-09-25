I’m Kejriwal’s Hanuman, says Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi: AAP leader Kailash Gahlot said he is former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Hanuman’ and will clear all his pending works, as he took charge in the Atishi-led Delhi government on Tuesday.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Atishi referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana and said her situation was like that of Lord Ram’s brother Bharat who had to rule Ayodhya after Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years.

“It is Tuesday today, the day of Hanumanji, and I will work like Hanuman of Arvind Kejriwal and clear all his pending works. The AAP worked well under his leadership and tried to establish Ram Rajya,” Gahlot said after taking charge as the Minister for Transport, home, administrative reforms and women and child development.

The AAP MLA from Najafgarh has retained the same portfolios he held in the Kejriwal-led government. Gahlot also exuded hope that the assembly elections due in February will bring Kejriwal back as the Delhi chief minister.

“The people of Delhi will bless us, and Kejriwal will again sit on the chair of Delhi CM; our CM was and will be Arvind Kejriwal,” he said, adding the party is well prepared for the polls.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia dubbed his relationship with the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal as that of Ramayan’s Lord Ram and Laxman. While taking charge as the chief minister of Delhi on Monday, Atishi sat on a white chair, which was placed next to Kejriwal’s chair. Atishi on Tuesday visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place, and said “I sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman, who is our ‘sankatmochan’ (saviour) protecting us in all the crises, to continue working for Delhi people and bring back Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister in the elections.”