 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

IMA Counters Kerala CM's Proposal To Provide Alcohol On Doctors' Prescription

IMA Counters Kerala CMKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Highlights

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, countered Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan's reported directive to the state Excise Department...

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, countered Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan's reported directive to the state Excise Department to provide alcohol to those with prescriptions from doctors. The news agency, ANI quoted IMA as saying that doctors have no legal obligation to provide a prescription for alcohol. IMA further said that "scientific treatment should be given to those who have alcohol withdrawal symptoms. It can be treated at home or in hospitals with medicines. It is not scientifically acceptable to offer alcohol to them.


Earlier, it was reported that with a number of suicides being recorded in various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped following the nationwide lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the Excise department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors.

Kerala government is also reported to have asked the Excise Department to provide free treatment to those suffering from withdrawal symptoms and admit them to de-addiction centres. The Kerala chief minister is also reported as saying that the state government is mulling the online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.


The Kerala chapter of IMA is reported to have written to the chief minister stating that a liquor prescription from a doctor could result in the cancellation of the right to treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories