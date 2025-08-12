IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in TG, U'khand, NE

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast widespread heavy rainfall activity across several regions of the country over the next week, with extremely heavy showers expected at isolated places in Telangana, Uttarakhand, and parts of the Northeast.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next seven days. Uttarakhand could experience extremely heavy rain (21 cm or more) on Monday and Wednesday. Rainfall activity is also set to increase over east-central and adjoining north peninsular India, with Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana likely to witness a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy showers between August 13 and 17.

Telangana, in particular, is expected to record extremely heavy rainfall on August 14 and 15. The northeastern states will also see intense monsoon activity, with sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim expected to experience extremely heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya may witness extremely heavy showers on August 12, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya between August 12 and 14.