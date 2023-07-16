IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha for 5 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Saturday alerted all the district collectors and municipal copotations to take precautionary measures keeping in view heavy rainfall in several parts of the State predicted by the IMD.

There is possibility of flash floods and flood-like situations in the State due to the heavy rains, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said and asked the collectors and municipal corporations to take all precautionary measures.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation is likely to be formed over northwest Bay of Bengal around July 16. Under its impact, heavy precipitation is likely to occur from July 15 to 19 and may cause flash floods and waterlogging in several areas.

Another cyclonic circulation is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18 and as a result wet spells of monsoon rainfall activity are likely to continue over Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Met sources said light to moderate rain or thuindershowers are likely to occur at most places in Odisha and issued heavy rainfall warning for the next five days. It said temporary waterlogging is likely in low-lying areas and there will be possibility of the collapse of vulnerable kutcha houses during an intense spell of rain.

The IMD on Saturday issued an ‘orange warning’ for heavy or intense spells of rainfall in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and several other areas of the State.

The SRC directed the officials to deploy adequate functionaries in such locations, shift people from low-lying areas to safer places, decongest the drains and pre-position water pumps and other materials to counter any eventuality if such a situation arises.