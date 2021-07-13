IMD says Southwest Monsoon covers entire India after delay of five days

NEW DELHI: The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on Tuesday after a delay of five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Southwest Monsoon usually covers the entire country on July 8.



The monsoon covered its last outposts -- the desert town of Jaisalmer and Ganganagar in Rajasthan -- on Monday but evaded Delhi.



On Tuesday, several parts of the NCR received rainfall following which the IMD declared monsoon's arrival in Delhi.



"In association with the continued prevalence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels since past four days, enhanced cloud cover and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan," the IMD said.

"The Southwest Monsoon has covered entire country on July 13, against the normal date of July 8," the IMD said.

