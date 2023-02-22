IMD warns of 3-5 degrees above normal over next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Tuesday predicted that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3-5°C overnorthwest and central parts of the country during the next 5 days.

The agency however said"maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2 degree Celsius over northwest India in the next 2 days but there will be no significant change thereafter". The IMD has reported that the lack of strong western disturbances, which are weather systems that bring rain and cooler temperatures, has led to an early heat wave in many regions.

This has resulted in temperatures that are three to six degrees higher than normal for this time of year, particularly in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Over the rainfall activities, the agency said that light isolated rain/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region during the next 24 hours."