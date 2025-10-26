In Chapra, RJD Bets On Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav To Regain Lost Ground From NDA

In Bihar’s Chapra constituency, a traditional bastion of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD that was later captured by the NDA, the upcoming election has become a contest between change and continuity. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary recently held a rally in support of BJP’s newcomer, Chhoti Kumari, aiming to counter the effects of anti-incumbency and present the ruling alliance as the face of ongoing development.

Just a short distance away, RJD candidate Shatrughan Yadav—better known as Khesari Lal Yadav, the popular Bhojpuri film star and singer—drew massive crowds during his roadshow through the narrow streets of Revelganj. His presence has infused fresh energy into the RJD’s campaign, with the party hoping that his star power and local roots will resonate with voters disillusioned by unmet promises of development.

As the NDA struggles to maintain its hold on a seat it once wrested from Lalu’s camp, the RJD is banking on Khesari’s mass appeal to deliver a political blockbuster in Chapra.