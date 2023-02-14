Income Tax Officials Conducts Searches At BBC Office In Delhi

Teams of officials from the Income Tax Department are conducting searches at the BBC offices in Delhi. The searches follow the BBC's two-part series "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Income Tax agency is conducting a survey and search at the respected office in Delhi. Additionally, sources also confirmed that the IT is conducting searches in the BBC office in Mumbai. In connection with a probe into tax evasion, searches are being conducted.

The officials added that the government is looking at records pertaining to the company's business operations and those pertaining to its Indian arm.

Meanwhile, in response to the BBC office raids, Congress declared a "undeclared emergency." A documentary that criticised Prime Minister Modi was targeted by the administration, according to the opposition Congress.