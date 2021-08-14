Independence Day: Security tightened in Delhi, Special Investigation Campaign started

Security has been tightened for the Independence Day celebrations to be organized in the country's capital Delhi-NCR. Especially keeping in mind the input of terrorist attack by security agencies, this time on Independence Day, tight security arrangements have been made in and around the Red Fort. Special Investigation campaign is being conducted from place to place since Saturday morning. Especially no relaxation is being given in the checking of vehicles.

The Alert is also on regarding air strike. Due to this, the police have installed anti-aircraft machines (guns) on high-rise buildings. Apart from this, for the first time, a six-storey container wall has been built at the main gate of the Red Fort, which will be almost impossible to break. Along with this, more than five thousand soldiers will be stationed near the Red Fort in Delhi during the program.



Keeping in mind the Independence Day program being organized at the Red Fort, the police have made tight security arrangements. This year too, due to Corona infection, the number of guests visiting the Red Fort will be limited. But the security circle will be much stronger than before. With the deployment of more than five thousand soldiers, more than 300 CCTV cameras have been installed around.



According to the information received, cameras equipped with face recognition facility have also been installed in view of security, which contains data of suspected terrorists. If any of these people come in front of the camera, then immediately these cameras will alert the police. Here senior officers have been given the responsibility of small areas.



Apart from Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG, SPG etc. will also be under security. From the ground to the sky, various paramilitary forces, including the police, will be monitored. Delhi Police is also alert regarding malls, cinema halls, markets etc. Police personnel in plain uniform have also been deployed and the local intelligence department has also been alerted.

