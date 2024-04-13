INDIA alliance is expected to get huge victory in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in this polls: P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress politician P Chidambaram claimed on Saturday that his party will win more seats than it did in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, adding that the 'INDIA' coalition will win by a landslide in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to Chidambaram, neither Hinduism nor Hindus are in danger, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's purposeful policy of labeling the whole opposition as "anti-Hindu" in order to project Modi as the "savior of Hindus" is intentional.

Chidambaram stated, "I can't speak for all the states. I am confident that the 'India' alliance will win convincingly in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, both parties (UDF and LDF) will share 20 seats, leaving the BJP with none. The Congress governments are popular in Karnataka and Telangana, and the party will gain more seats than in 2019. Congress won a total of 52 seats in the 2019 election.

The former Finance Minister further stated that West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee plays a significant role in this election. The capacity she has to make the fort in the state impregnable will bolster the 'India' coalition.

Pointing to the Congress's improved performance in the polls, the former Union Minister stated that there is positive news for the 'India' coalition from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi. The top Congress official stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of opposition parties engaging in appeasement politics and referring to them as a "group of anti-Hindu political leaders bent on breaking India" is part of the BJP's Lok Sabha election plan.

He stated, "This is a planned tactic by the BJP to paint the entire opposition as anti-Hindu and promote Narendra Modi as the savior of Hindus'. Hinduism isn't in danger. Narendra Modi is asking Hindus to imagine a fear that does not exist. " Appeasement is a code word for the BJP's anti-minority stance."

The Congress Rajya Sabha member stated that the Katchatheevu issue has been resolved and questioned why the BJP chose to bring it so close to the polls. He said that the BJP raised the matter "clearly for political and electoral reasons" in order to deflect public attention away from the "Chinese troops occupying Indian territory.".

Chidambaram also stated that addressing the Kachchativu issue will "severely harm the interests of millions of Tamil-speaking people." The former Union Minister inquired, "Kachchativu is now a closed issue." There was an agreement on this fifty years ago. Modi has been Prime Minister since 2014. Why hasn't he raised this issue in the previous ten years? He stated that the issue is now being addressed in light of Chinese forces invading Indian territory; many of our patrolling points are not being allowed, and the Chinese are consolidating their positions on the border for their own benefit.