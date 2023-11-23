India Asserts Sovereign Right In Choosing G20 Representative Amid Xi Jinping's Absence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the conspicuous absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping from the virtual G20 Summit, emphasizing the fundamental principle of each country's sovereign right to independently determine its representative. In his remarks during the closing press conference, Jaishankar shed light on the distinctive character of India's G20 presidency, highlighting its clear focus on the Global South and the prioritization of development issues.

Jaishankar pointed out that there was a widespread acknowledgment of India's perspective among G20 member countries and international organizations. This recognition underlined the significance of bringing development to the forefront of the G20 agenda, indicating a shared understanding among participating nations.

Moreover, the minister revealed that G20 members voiced their approval of the agreements reached on critical issues during the summit. These agreements encompassed crucial matters such as the release of hostages, the delivery of relief material to Gaza, and a temporary cessation of hostilities. Leaders of the G20 nations expressed a robust commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of these agreed-upon commitments, reflecting a united front on pressing global challenges.

Jaishankar underscored the prevailing positive sentiment among G20 leaders, emphasizing their collective satisfaction with the understanding reached on vital issues. The virtual G20 Summit, held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded with the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. This declaration served as a testament to the unwavering commitment of G20 leaders to tackle global challenges with inclusivity, decisiveness, and an action-oriented approach. The summit marked a pivotal moment in fostering international cooperation and addressing the complexities of the contemporary global landscape.