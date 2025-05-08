India Bans Pakistani Content on OTT Platforms Amid Terror Concerns

The Indian government has instructed all OTT platforms, digital streaming services, and online intermediaries to immediately remove web series, films, music, podcasts, and other media content that originates from Pakistan. The directive comes in the wake of heightened national security concerns.

In an advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday, platforms distributing digital content—whether subscription-based or otherwise—were told to cease making available any material produced in Pakistan. The move follows recent developments involving cross-border terrorist activity.

The Ministry cited provisions under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, as the basis for the advisory. Under these rules, digital publishers are required to exercise caution when disseminating content that may undermine India’s sovereignty, pose threats to national security, damage ties with other nations, incite unrest, or compromise public order.

Citing Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, the advisory also reminded intermediaries to prevent the hosting or sharing of information that could disrupt India’s unity, security, or foreign relations.

The government linked the advisory to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The attack, which left multiple Indian nationals and a Nepali citizen dead and injured several others, was allegedly orchestrated with support from actors across the border.

The Ministry highlighted that this content ban is being issued with immediate effect and has been cleared by the competent authority. All platforms and their self-regulatory bodies have been directed to comply without delay.