INDIA bloc plans nationwide protest against SIR

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc has announced a nationwide protest campaign against the Election Commission’s Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voter list, coinciding with the start of the second phase of the revision exercise on Tuesday. The ongoing phase will run until December 4. According to sources, the INDIA Alliance plans to launch a nationwide agitation over the SIR after the Bihar Assembly elections.

The bloc is also preparing to approach the Supreme Court collectively once again on the issue.

Sources added that a formal meeting of the alliance leaders will be held after the Bihar polls to finalise the plan for both the legal and the national protest. For now, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren have agreed with the Congress leadership to intensify the movement over the voter list revision issue.