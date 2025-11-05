Live
- Home minister inaugurates Tulluru sub-division office
- Loan recovery agents warned
- Lokesh pats teacher for green initiative
- Panel advocates transparency in functioning of PSUs
- AP Chambers to host Business Expo 2025 from DecEMBER 12
- PM Janman housing works to be completed by March 31
- 91.7% of Bhogapuram airport works completed, says Ram Mohan
- CM for UK collaboration in higher education, tech
- Narayana showcases AP as future logistics hub
- BJP State unit chief calls for change in JH amid civic neglect
INDIA bloc plans nationwide protest against SIR
New Delhi: The INDIA bloc has announced a nationwide protest campaign against the Election Commission’s Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voter...
New Delhi: The INDIA bloc has announced a nationwide protest campaign against the Election Commission’s Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the voter list, coinciding with the start of the second phase of the revision exercise on Tuesday. The ongoing phase will run until December 4. According to sources, the INDIA Alliance plans to launch a nationwide agitation over the SIR after the Bihar Assembly elections.
The bloc is also preparing to approach the Supreme Court collectively once again on the issue.
Sources added that a formal meeting of the alliance leaders will be held after the Bihar polls to finalise the plan for both the legal and the national protest. For now, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren have agreed with the Congress leadership to intensify the movement over the voter list revision issue.