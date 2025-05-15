India blocks X accounts of Chinese, Turkish media

New Delhi: India has blocked access to several X (formerly Twitter) accounts affiliated with state-run media outlets of China and Turkey, accusing them of spreading misinformation and propaganda against India's national interests. Among those affected are TRT World, a Turkish government-funded international news outlet, and Global Times and Xinhua, two of the most prominent Chinese state-controlled news agencies.

The move followed a public rebuke issued by the Indian Embassy in Beijing earlier this week, warning Global Times over its coverage of the military operation. In a direct post on X, the Embassy stated: "Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation."

In a follow-up message, the Embassy elaborated that multiple social media accounts sympathetic to Pakistan had been circulating unsubstantiated claims related to the alleged losses suffered by the Indian armed forces.

"Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," the Embassy's post said.

The official X account of Global Times now reads: "Account Withheld. @globaltimesnews has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit has been actively flagging misinformation since hostilities intensified. Several misleading visuals and narratives were traced to recycled or doctored content, many with origins in older events or fabricated entirely.

Earlier in the day, India issued a statement condemning China's renewed attempts to assert territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh. "We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Wednesday. "Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory, has often released maps with several places within the northeastern state renamed. In 2024, China released a list of 30 new names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh, which India categorically rejected.