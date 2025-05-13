Live
- LRS Deadline Extended Till May 31 with 25% Rebate: Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Urges Plot Owners to Avail the Benefit
- ASUS ROG’s Latest Flow, Zephyrus & Strix Laptops Powered by NVIDIA RTX 5000 Now Available for Sale in India
- Trump Delivers Remarks Following $600 Billion Saudi-U.S. Investment Announcement
- 5 Easy DIY Hair Masks to Treat Dry and Frizzy Hair Naturally
- Anoop Singh on 'Romeo S3'
- Granules India Limited Extends Support to 1,030 TB Patients in Bhadradri Kothagudem District
- Delhi Speaker seeks Tourism Ministry's help for transforming Assembly complex into cultural hub
- Cambodia gives high priority to people's health, HIV AIDS prevention control: PM Hun
- Maha Cabinet clears concessional stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for Nagpur Smart City project affected persons
- K'taka HC asks Centre to file objection on Ranya Rao’s petition challenging COFEPOSA Act
India Boycotts Turkish Apples Amid Diplomatic Tensions; Tourism Also Hit
Highlights
Indian apple traders have announced a boycott of Turkish apples.
Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Turkey is facing backlash for supporting Pakistan during the recent border clash. As a result, apple traders in India have decided to boycott Turkish apples.
This move by the traders reflects the growing public sentiment against countries that support anti-India narratives.
Additionally, Indian tourists are cancelling their trips to Turkey, which is impacting the country's tourism sector.
In response, Turkey — now on high alert — has been urging Indians to visit, emphasizing that local people have nothing to do with the actions of their government.
Next Story