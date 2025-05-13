  • Menu
India Boycotts Turkish Apples Amid Diplomatic Tensions; Tourism Also Hit

Highlights

Indian apple traders have announced a boycott of Turkish apples.

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Turkey is facing backlash for supporting Pakistan during the recent border clash. As a result, apple traders in India have decided to boycott Turkish apples.

This move by the traders reflects the growing public sentiment against countries that support anti-India narratives.

Additionally, Indian tourists are cancelling their trips to Turkey, which is impacting the country's tourism sector.

In response, Turkey — now on high alert — has been urging Indians to visit, emphasizing that local people have nothing to do with the actions of their government.


