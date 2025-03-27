  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

India, China discuss ways to improve ties

India, China discuss ways to improve ties
x
Highlights

New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday explored ways to rebuild ties and agreed to initiate efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges, including...

New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday explored ways to rebuild ties and agreed to initiate efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges, including arrangements for resumption of direct flights and resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.

In a meeting in Beijing, the two sides also discussed resumption of dialogue mechanisms in a "step-by-step" manner to utilize them to address each other's priority areas of interest and concerns.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick