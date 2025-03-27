Live
- Girl child is a blessing to family: Collector
- Children stretch beyond their boundaries to ace English
- LRS fee payment deadline nears, avail 25% rebate before March 31: DC
- Cancer screening programme ‘ColFit’ launched
- Vizianagaram eyes 16.63% growth in agri sector
- Bhadrachalam: Building collapses, 2 buried alive
- Suggestions offered to enhance biz operations at Adani Port
- Palestinians protest Hamas in rare public show of dissent
- LS being run in 'non-democratic' manner: Rahul
- Strictly follow safety protocols, VMRDA tells shop operators
India, China discuss ways to improve ties
New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday explored ways to rebuild ties and agreed to initiate efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges, including arrangements for resumption of direct flights and resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.
In a meeting in Beijing, the two sides also discussed resumption of dialogue mechanisms in a "step-by-step" manner to utilize them to address each other's priority areas of interest and concerns.
