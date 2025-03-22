India crosses 1 bn tonnes coal output: PM Modi says proud moment for country

New Delhi: India crossed a record milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal, a landmark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a proud moment for the country, showing its commitment to energy security and self-reliance. Coal, which is predominately used to produce electricity as well as fuel in several industries, is the mainstay energy source for the world's fifth-largest economy.

In a statement, the Coal Ministry said the momentous milestone was achieved on March 20, 11 days ahead of overall 997.83 million tonnes (MT) of coal production in the last financial year. In a social media post on X, Modi described the achievement as "A Proud Moment for India!" He said, "Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance." Modi said the feat also reflects the dedication and hardwork of all those associated with the sector.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in a social media post said India has not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. "This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian," Reddy said. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is on its path to become a global energy leader, he said. Reddy lauded the efforts of the workforce of the coal sector in achieving this milestone.

As per the Ministry of Coal Action Plan FY 2024-25, the coal production / offtake target for current fiscal is 1,080 million tonnes.

The coal ministry said the record coal output is the result of tireless efforts of Coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), private players, and the dedicated workforce of around 5 lakh mine workers across more than 350 coal mines. These coal miners, who have defied numerous challenges with unmatched dedication, have played a pivotal role in achieving this historic milestone.

India relies on coal for approximately 55 per cent of its energy mix, and around 74 per cent of the country's electricity is generated by coal-based power plants. Various government initiatives, including amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, have led to a marked increase in the availability of domestic coal, progressively substituting imports and significantly contributing to foreign exchange savings.

From April to December 2024, India's coal imports declined by 8.4 per cent, resulting in forex savings of around USD 5.43 billion (Rs 42,315.7 crore), as compared to the same period of last year.