  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

India hails listing of TRF as terror group

India hails listing of TRF as terror group
x
Highlights

New Delhi: India on Friday hailed the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba responsible for the...

New Delhi: India on Friday hailed the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as a global terrorist organisation by the US as a “strong affirmation” of bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation to his American counterpart Marco Rubio and the US state department for designating TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), while the external affairs ministry described the move as a “timely and important” step reflecting the deep counter-terror cooperation between the two sides.

“A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation,” Jaishankar said on social media. “It [TRF] claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick