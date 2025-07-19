India hails listing of TRF as terror group

New Delhi: India on Friday hailed the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba responsible for the Pahalgam attack, as a global terrorist organisation by the US as a “strong affirmation” of bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation to his American counterpart Marco Rubio and the US state department for designating TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), while the external affairs ministry described the move as a “timely and important” step reflecting the deep counter-terror cooperation between the two sides.

“A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation,” Jaishankar said on social media. “It [TRF] claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism.”