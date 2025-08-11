India has become top smartphone supplier to US

New Delhi: India has become the top supplier of smartphones to the United States, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday. The minister also revealed that India's electronics manufacturing industry is now worth ₹12 lakh crore.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Metro projects in Bengaluru, Vaishnaw emphasized that electronic production in India has grown six times over the last 11 years.

Vaishnaw said electronic exports have surged eightfold to Rs 3 lakh crore and reaffirmed India’s position as the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

According to official data, India had only two mobile manufacturing units in 2014; today, there are over 300. Back in 2014-15, just 26% of mobile phones sold in India were made domestically, with the rest imported.

Now, 99.2% of phones sold in the country are manufactured locally.

Union minster Jitin Prasada told the Lok Sabha earlier that the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which was meant mainly for mobile phone manufacturing, attracted a total investment of Rs 12,390 crore.

“The PLI Scheme for LSEM has already attracted a cumulative investment of INR 12,390 crore, led to a cumulative production of Rs 8,44,752 crore with exports of Rs 4,65,809 crore and generated additional employment of 1,30,330 (direct jobs) till Jun’25," the minister said.