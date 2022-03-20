India, Japan pitch for resolving Ukraine crisis

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a 'very serious' matter that has 'shaken' the roots of international order and asserted that attempts to alter the status quo by using force in any region should never be tolerated.

An India-Japan joint statement, issued after talks between Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the two leaders expressed serious concern over the conflict and the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and pitched for an immediate end to violence and resolution of the situation through dialogue and diplomacy. The joint statement said the two leaders affirmed that they would take "appropriate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine".

Addressing a joint media briefing with Modi after the 14th India-Japan Summit here, Kishida said he has told the Indian leader that one-sided efforts to change the status quo by force can't be allowed in any sphere and the Ukraine matter has to be approached with a "strong resolve".

In his remarks at the briefing, Modi did not make any direct reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but referred to geopolitical events which were presenting new challenges.

At a late-night media briefing, Japan's Press Secretary Hikariko Ono said there was a lengthy discussion on the Russian invasion at the talks and the Japanese PM reiterated his "serious condemnation" of Moscow's action and described it as "outrageous".

"Kishida hails from Hiroshima that was hit by a nuclear bomb. He said that any nuclear threat, leave alone its use, cannot be tolerated," Hikariko said. She said Kishida asked Modi to impress upon Putin in order to maintain free and open international order.

Hikariko said Kishida and Modi agreed on four points that included not accepting any attempt to change the status quo by force anywhere in the world and seeking peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Hikariko said they agreed to call for an immediate cessation of violence to "break the deadlock", and support Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

Asked about India buying discounted crude oil from Russia, the spokesperson said: "We are aware of the reports. At the summit, Kishida stated Japan's position that the international community should take resolute action in a united manner (to deal with the Ukraine crisis)."

On China's growing assertiveness, the Japanese press secretary said Modi and Kishida agreed to strongly oppose any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the east and south China seas.

The joint statement said Modi and Kishida pitched for resolution of the conflict through dialogue besides underscoring the importance of safety and security of nuclear facilities in that country. It said the two leaders expressed serious concern over the conflict and assessed its broader implications, particularly to the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.