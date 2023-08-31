India logs 50 new Covid cases

New Delhi: As many as 50 Covid-19 cases were recorded across the country during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry's latest update, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,167 with the addition of the 50 fresh cases.

On the other hand, 51 people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,717. The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.

The active cases stood at 1,520.

With one more person succumbing to the virus, the death toll rose to 5,31,930, as per the Ministry data.

Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.