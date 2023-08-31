Live
- Amazon launches new initiatives to boost India’s digital economy, exports
- Lack of soil micronutrients linked to childhood stunting in India: Study
- Fresh appeal by Abhishek Banerjee at Calcutta High Court in cash-for-school-job case
- Alert for iPhone users! Apple to stop helping customers on X and YouTube
- Google’s Duet AI now available in Gmail, Docs & more
- PhonePe enters stock trading space
- YouTube removes 1.9 mn videos
- MTAR Tech bags Defence Industrial License
- Global India AI-2023 meet on ChatGPT in Oct
- India logs 50 new Covid cases
Just In
Highlights
As many as 50 Covid-19 cases were recorded across the country during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
New Delhi: As many as 50 Covid-19 cases were recorded across the country during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
According to the Ministry's latest update, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,167 with the addition of the 50 fresh cases.
On the other hand, 51 people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,717. The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.
The active cases stood at 1,520.
With one more person succumbing to the virus, the death toll rose to 5,31,930, as per the Ministry data.
Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
