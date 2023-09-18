India Meteorological Department issues Red Alert till Sep 20 as Gujarat braces for torrential rainfall

Gandhinagar : The India Meteorological Department has warned of torrential rainfall in Gujarat till September 20. In its latest forecast the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Gujarat and predicted a torrential downpour potentially surpassing 8 inches (204 mm) in the region.

According to the IMD bulletin, Aravalli, Banaskantha, and Sabarkantha are expected to bear the brunt of torrential rain on September 18. In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Mahisagar, Patan, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar.



The IMD said Ahmedabad, Kheda, Panchmahal, Surendranagar, and Kutch should prepare for heavy showers. On September 19, isolated areas in Patan, Banaskantha, and Kutch are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rains, while Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Morbi, and Surendranagar may encounter heavy rainfall.

Moving on to September 20, Kutch should be prepared for heavy to very heavy rains, while Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar could see heavy rains in isolated spots. The IMD bulletin reported significant rainfall in Gujarat on Sunday with Sabarkantha getting 7 inches of rain, Ahmedabad recording 3.5 inches and Kheda registering 2.3 inches.