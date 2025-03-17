India, New Zealand Discuss Pro-Khalistan Concerns in Bilateral Talks

India and New Zealand engaged in high-level discussions on bilateral security matters, focusing on pro-Khalistan activities. The issue was raised during diplomatic talks in New Delhi, where Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar emphasized India's concerns over anti-India elements operating abroad.

Speaking at a press conference, Mazumdar stated that India consistently informs its allies about groups misusing democratic freedoms to promote extremism and target Indian interests. The New Zealand government, he noted, has acknowledged these concerns and taken them into consideration in the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon jointly addressed counterterrorism efforts, underlining their shared stance against extremist threats. Modi referred to past terror incidents, including the 2019 Christchurch attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, reiterating that terrorism in any form is unacceptable.

"We are aligned in our approach to counterterrorism. We discussed the necessity of decisive action against extremist, terrorist, and separatist forces. India has raised concerns regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand, and we expect continued cooperation from their government in addressing these threats," Modi stated.

During the bilateral discussions, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific, strengthening strategic collaboration. A key agreement was signed to enhance defence and security cooperation, aligning with India’s broader foreign policy agenda.

The dialogue also included measures to counter pro-Khalistan extremism, with India urging stringent action against groups operating within New Zealand that exploit democratic liberties to incite violence. Modi stressed that diplomatic cooperation is essential to curbing such activities and ensuring stability.

New Zealand has previously acknowledged India's concerns, and diplomatic channels remain active in addressing these security issues.