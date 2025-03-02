India now emerging as factory of world: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his "vocal for local" campaign is bearing fruit as Indian products are going global and making their presence felt across the world. Speaking at the NXT con-clave where the 'NewsX World' channel was launched, Modi also said that India was becoming the land of infinite innovations, finding afforda-ble solutions and offering them to the world.

India is not only providing products to the world but is also becoming a trusted and reliable partner in the global supply chain," Modi said.

The prime minister said India's leadership in various sectors was a result of years of hard work and systematic policy decisions.

"A few years ago, I presented the vision of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' to the na-tion and today, we are seeing this vision turn into reality," he said.

Modi said the country is manufacturing semiconductors and aircraft car-riers and its superfoods like 'makhana' and millets, Ayush products and yoga are being embraced across the world. The prime minister said India should be presented to the world as it is, without any bias.

"We do not need any make-up," he said, adding that real stories from the country should reach the world in its true form. He said India was the land that gave the world the concept of zero and was now becoming the land of infinite innovations.

"India is not only innovating but also 'Indovating', meaning innovating the Indian way," Modi said. He added that India was creating solutions that were affordable, accessible, and adaptable, and offering them to the world without gatekeeping.