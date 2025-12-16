Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drives PM Modi to Jordan Museum

In a special gesture, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to The Jordan Museum on Tuesday. The Crown Prince is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

Sharing the photos in a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the way to The Jordan Museum with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II."

The Jordan Museum aims to preserve and present the country’s rich cultural heritage. The museum is a learning centre that shares knowledge in many engaging ways. This knowledge is kept up-to-date through ongoing research for every section the museum offers, from gallery exhibitions to conservational and educational programs, according to the museum's official website. The museum tells the story of innovation that spans 1.5 million years of Jordanian history and archaeology.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi shared the outcomes of his Jordan visit and said that these mark a "meaningful expansion" of the partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister on Monday met with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Al Husseiniya Palace, and proposed that both countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to USD 5 billion.

PM Modi also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's United Payments Interface(UPI).

On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalised Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "These outcomes mark a meaningful expansion of the India-Jordan partnership. Our cooperation in new and renewable energy reflects a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility."

He further said that the collaboration in water resources management and development will help both nations to share best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology, ensuring long-term water security.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora will open new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism and academic exchanges.

"The renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (2025-2029) will deepen people-to-people ties. Sharing our digital innovations will support Jordan's digital transformation and promote inclusive governance," PM Modi added.

These agreements would give a major boost to India-Jordan bilateral ties and friendship.

Additionally, during their meeting, both leaders shared perspectives on the developments in the region and on other global issues. They reiterated the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts being made to achieve a durable peace in the region.

PM Modi arrived in Amman Monday afternoon as he kicked off his three-nation tour, which will also include visits to Ethiopia and Oman - all countries with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations.

In a special gesture, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport as he arrived in the country on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. This is PM Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan - he had earlier transited through Jordan in February 2018 while on his way to the State of Palestine.