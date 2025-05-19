India-Pakistan Ceasefire Achieved Without US Mediation, Parliament Committee Informed

In a significant briefing to a parliamentary committee on May 19, 2025, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided crucial clarifications about the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the independent nature of the agreement.

According to sources present at the meeting, Misri emphatically stated that the United States played no role whatsoever in mediating or brokering the ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbors. "There was absolutely no role played by the US in the ceasefire agreement," the Foreign Secretary reportedly told committee members, highlighting that the decision to halt military operations was reached through direct bilateral channels between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Of equal importance was Misri's assurance that throughout the conflict, tensions remained within conventional military parameters. Despite concerns about potential escalation given the nuclear capabilities of both nations, the Foreign Secretary confirmed there had been no indication of nuclear posturing or threatening signals from Pakistan during the confrontation.

The parliamentary briefing provides important context about the diplomatic dynamics surrounding the ceasefire, suggesting that regional powers are increasingly managing their security concerns without external intervention from global powers. This development could signal an evolution in South Asian security architecture, with implications for future conflict resolution in the region.