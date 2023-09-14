Live
Just In
India records 58 new Covid cases
Highlights
As many as 58 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
New Delhi: As many as 58 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
With the addition of new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,975, as per the latest update by the Ministry.
According to the Ministry, one more succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 5,32,029.
On the other hand, 63 people have recovered from the disease, pushing the tally to 4,44,65,415.
Active cases stands at 531.
As per the Ministry, more than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
