India records 628 fresh Covid cases, tally crosses 4,000 mark
New Delhi: India on Monday recorded 628 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases crossing the 4,000-mark, the Union Health Ministry.
The spike in Covid-19 cases came amid a rise in sub-variant JN.1 cases across the country.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,054 active Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours compared to 3,742 on Sunday, the data updated on Monday said.
The Health Ministry said that one death was reported from Kerala on Monday, where the Covid sub-variant JN.1 was first detected, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,33,334.
The cases of Covid have been on rise in India in the last few weeks.
Centre and states have sounded alarm over the new JN.1 Covid variant.
The cases of this new variant have been found not only in India but also in other countries like Singapore and England.