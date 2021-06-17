India reported its first case of ' green fungus,' or aspergillosis infection which was detected in a Covid-19 survivor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. After recovering from coronavirus, several patients are reported suffering from various fungal infections.



According to sources, the 34-year-old was taken to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital for treatment after recovering from Covid-19. For the past month and a half, the man has been receiving treatment at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital.

Apoorva Tiwari, district data manager with the health department in Indore stated that he was 90% infected in his lungs. Green fungus, which is distinct from Black Fungus, was discovered in his lungs during the diagnosis. This could be the country's first case of green fungus.

The patient was tested on suspicion of contracting black fungus but instead was found to have green fungus infection in his sinuses, lungs, and blood, according to Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the department of chest disorders at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS). The patient made a full recovery. However, he began to experience nose bleeds and a high fever.

According to Dr. Dosi, more research is needed to see if the nature of 'green fungus' infection in those who have recovered from Covid-19 differs from that of other patients.

Meanwhile, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Randeep Guleria, has stated that people should not categorize fungal illnesses based on their colour, but rather on their medical designations.

So far the country had reported a black fungus, then a white fungus, then a yellow fungus, and presently witnessed a green fungus.

Aspergillosis, also known as 'Green Fungus,' is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold that can be found both indoors and outdoors. Aspergillosis is caused by inhaling tiny Aspergillus spores from the environment.

People with compromised immune systems or lung disorders are more likely to experience health problems.