India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections, 442 fatalities

India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh COVID-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,60,70,510 including 9,55,319 active cases. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is at 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 69.52 crore total tests were conducted so far wherein a weekly positivity rate of 9.82 per cent was observed. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi added 21, 259 fresh cases, West Bengal added 21,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka reported 14,473 new cases and the rest of the cases were reported from other states.

Of the fresh infections logged in today in the country, 4,868 infections are of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Maharashtra reported 1,281 cases, Rajasthan reported 645 cases, Delhi reported 546 cases, Karnataka reported 479 cases and Kerala reported 350 cases of the Omicron variant. Following up, as many as 60,405 new recoveries from this virus were reported in the country. With this, the total recoveries who were infected with COVID-19 moved up to 3,46,30,536. Moreover, the recovery rate is currently at 96.01 per cent.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, the health ministry informed that 153.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.