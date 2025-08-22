Live
- Caretaker kills old woman
- Kovur MLA receives ‘threat letter’
- Avoid film songs, obscene dances
- Ensure spiritual splendour during Ganesh Utsav
- Godavari reaches dangerous levels
- YSRCP vows to resist VSP privatisation
- YouTuber gets anticipatory bail in Dharmasthala case
- Naidu shielding anarchic MLAs, governance collapse
- Ban on DJ sound systems at public events
- Ban on grazing of cattle from other states in our forests: Minister
India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs
Highlights
New Delhi/Moscow: India and Russia should come out with a creative and innovative approach to confront complex geopolitical challenges, External...
New Delhi/Moscow: India and Russia should come out with a creative and innovative approach to confront complex geopolitical challenges, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said amid increasing strains in New Delhi's ties with Washington over its purchase of Russian crude oil.
Jaishankar made the remarks at a meeting with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow.
Next Story