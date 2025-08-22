  • Menu
India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs

New Delhi/Moscow: India and Russia should come out with a creative and innovative approach to confront complex geopolitical challenges, External...

New Delhi/Moscow: India and Russia should come out with a creative and innovative approach to confront complex geopolitical challenges, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said amid increasing strains in New Delhi's ties with Washington over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Jaishankar made the remarks at a meeting with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow.

