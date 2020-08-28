India sees new single-day record of 77,266 Corona cases 

New Delhi: India has once again posted a massive spike in new coronavirus cases with over 77,000 new cases being recorded in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 33 lakh-mark with the death toll going past 61,000. Among the 33 lakh total coronavirus cases, the total number of active cases now stand at 7,42,023 while the number of recovered cases have gone up to 25,83,948.

The cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have reached 3,94,77,848 in the country, and more than one crore samples have been tested in the past two weeks, the Union Health Ministry said, highlighting that the Tests Per Million have increased to 28,607.

India has tested more than 9 lakh samples for the detection of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on the 'test, track and treat' strategy of the Union Government.

India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day. A total of 9,01,338 samples were tested in a span of 24 hours on Thursday taking the cumulative tests to 3,94,77,848 so far.