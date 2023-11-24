India stands united, strong against terrorism: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday mourned the death of five Army personnel, including two captains, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and said that India stands united and strong against terrorism.

Extremely pained by the martyrdom of five Army personnel including two Captains and three Army Jawans who have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir.



Salutations to Captain MV Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Havildar Abdul Majid,… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 24, 2023

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely pained by the martyrdom of five Army personnel including two Captains and three Army Jawans who have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir."



"Salutations to Captain MV Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Havildar Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur for they displayed indomitable courage and valour in fighting terrorists. In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones," he said.

"India stands united and strong against terrorism," the Congress leader, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

His remarks came after five Army personnel, including two captains, were killed in the operation against the terrorists in the Bajimaal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in a 36-hour-long gunfight with security forces on Wednesday and Thursday.