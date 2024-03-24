India summons German envoy to protest remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned the German deputy chief of mission here and lodged a strong protest against the country's foreign ministry's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The German envoy Georg Enzweilerwas summoned by officials in the external affairs ministry and told that the German Foreign Ministry's remarks on Kejriwal's arrest were an interference in India's judicial process and any "biased assumptions" were "most unwarranted", an MEA officialsaid.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson had "taken note" of Kejriwal's arrest.

"We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case," the German official had said.