India suspends visa services for Pak nationals

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic move, India has announced the immediate revocation of all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, in the wake of the recent deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the decision follows a directive from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

According to the MEA, all categories of visas granted to Pakistani nationals stand cancelled with immediate effect. However, medical visas already issued will remain valid only until April 29. Pakistani citizens currently in India have been directed to leave the country before their visa expiry dates, as amended.

The Indian government has also issued a strong advisory to its own citizens. Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan under the current circumstances. In addition, those Indians presently in Pakistan have been urged to return to India at the earliest opportunity, citing security concerns.