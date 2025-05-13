India to brief foreign Defence Attaches on 'Operation Sindoor' today

India will brief Defence Attaches (DAs) from various countries based in New Delhi on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., providing them with technical details of 'Operation Sindoor', the country's recent anti-terror military offensive.

The Indian armed forces are set to share critical insights and operational data, including the performance of the indigenous air defence systems and outcomes of the strike missions carried out between May 7 and May 10.

Sources confirmed that the session will cover a wide array of developments, including the destruction of Chinese and Turkish-made drones and PL-15 missiles by India's air defence forces, preventing any breach into Indian airspace.

The move comes a day after Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai addressed the media, stating that the budgetary and policy support received by the armed forces over the past decade enabled the creation of a robust multi-layered air defence grid.

He said the system proved to be a decisive shield during Pakistan's retaliatory aerial attacks on May 9 and 10. "Our battle-proven systems performed exceptionally, and the indigenous Akash missile system played a critical role," Lt Gen Ghai noted.

The briefing to the Defence Attaches will also include details of a hotline conversation that took place on Monday evening around 5 p.m. between the Indian and Pakistani DGMOs.

Lt Gen Ghai and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah, reportedly discussed methods to restore calm along the Line of Control and reiterated commitments to the ceasefire understanding reached after the Indian operation halted at Pakistan's request on May 10.

Official sources said that Pakistan conveyed it would not escalate the conflict and expressed willingness to adhere to the ceasefire agreement. The hotline exchange between the two military leaders also included discussions on maintaining restraint and monitoring the situation moving forward.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation for the first time following the understanding that ended the intense military exchanges.

He reiterated India's hardline stance against Pakistan, stating unequivocally that New Delhi will not hold any dialogue with Islamabad except on issues related to terrorism and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

"The Kashmir issue cannot be viewed in isolation from Pakistan's continuous export of terrorism," the Prime Minister said.

He strongly criticised Pakistan's military and government for protecting and promoting terror outfits, warning that such support could bring about their eventual downfall.

PM Modi's remarks also come amid reports that Pakistan attached certain conditions to the ceasefire, including a proposal to revive the Indus Waters Treaty, which India had suspended as a non-military strategic pressure tactic.

However, India has maintained that talks, if any, will remain confined strictly to terrorism and PoK.