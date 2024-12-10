INDIA to move no-trust vote against Dhankar

New Delhi : The turbulent relations between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the INDIA bloc came to a head on Monday with opposition camp sources saying they are considering submitting a notice "very soon" for moving a resolution to remove the vice president from his office.

They said the opposition parties had required signatures from all INDIA bloc parties in August itself but did not move as they decided to give Dhankhar "another chance but his conduct on Monday" convinced them to go ahead with it. The sources said the Congress had taken the lead on the issue and the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, besides other INDIA bloc parties, were supportive of the move. In Rajya Sabha on Monday, soon after a brief first adjournment during Zero Hour, Leader of the House J P Nadda said BJP members were agitated over an issue that involved Congress leaders and wanted a discussion.

"The link between Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP) and George Soros is a matter of concern. Its co-president is a member of this House," he said. Nadda alleged the FDL-AP sees Jammu and Kashmir as a "separate entity" and gets financial support from the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. As Chairman Dhankhar sought to know why the ruling party members were protesting, many BJP MPs alleged that the top Congress leadership has links with George Soros.