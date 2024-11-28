Live
Just In
India Voices Concern Over Hindu Temple Attacks In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities
India's External Affairs Ministry addresses growing concerns about Hindu temple desecration in Bangladesh, calls for minority protection amid unrest following leadership change and arrest of Hindu leader.
India's External Affairs Ministry has formally expressed concerns over the increasing incidents of Hindu temple desecration in Bangladesh, urging the current interim government to ensure minority protection. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha regarding recent attacks, including a crude bomb incident at a Durga Puja mandap in Dhaka's Tantibazar and the theft of PM Modi's gifted crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple.
The security situation for religious minorities has reportedly deteriorated since the transition to Muhammad Yunus's interim government on August 5. Adding to the tensions, the recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges has sparked widespread protests across Bangladesh. Brahmachari, a former Iskcon member, faces accusations of disrespecting the national flag during a community rally.
In response to India's concerns, Bangladesh's government emphasized its commitment to maintaining communal harmony while asserting its judiciary's independence. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following a briefing with Prime Minister Modi about the situation, is expected to address Parliament on these developments.
The Indian government maintains that protecting minority rights and their places of worship is fundamentally the responsibility of the Bangladesh government, highlighting the need for immediate measures to safeguard the Hindu community and other minorities in the country.