India welcomes return of Mauritian sovereignty over Chagos Archipelago

New Delhi: India on Thursday welcomed the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, emphasising that the treaty completes the decolonisation of Mauritius.

"India has consistently supported Mauritius's claim for sovereignty over Chagos, in line with its principled stand on decolonization and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as well as its longstanding and close partnership with Mauritius," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"This significant understanding completes the decolonisation of Mauritius. The resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute after two years of negotiations, in compliance with international law, is a welcome development," it added.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained committed to upholding a rules-based international order and promoting peace and security across the Indo-Pacific region.

Over the last 10 years, New Delhi has also strengthened its Maritime Vision (SAGAR) and continues to collaborate with the countries of the Indo-Pacific Region for the security and growth of all in the region.

"India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other like-minded partners in strengthening maritime safety and security and contributing to enhanced peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the United States also welcomed the "historic agreement" between the United Kingdom and Mauritius on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago and securing the strategically-important UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, after two years of intense negotiations.

The agreement sees Mauritius assume sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) of Chagos Archipelago, with the UK authorised to exercise the sovereign rights of Mauritius on Diego Garcia.

The political agreement also means that it will be for the first time in more than 50 years that the status of the strategic base will be undisputed and legally secure.