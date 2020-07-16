India will do utmost efforts to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA Spokesperson

New Delhi: India has sought unrestricted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav ahead of the July 20 deadline to file a review petition, sources told on Thursday. Apart from unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India has also insisted that Pakistan does not force English as the medium of language.

In keeping with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment, India has said that consular access and free and fair trial are preconditions. According to the sources, India also wants two officials to be allowed to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav. The development has come a week after Pakistan claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction by a military court despite Pakistani authorities' offer to do so, a claim dismissed by India as "farce".

India termed Pakistan's claims on Kulbhushan Jadhav as "farce" and said he has clearly been "coerced" to forego his rights. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan was attempting to create an "illusion of remedy" in the case.

Anurag Srivastava also said that India will keep its maximum efforts to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India.