Indian Met His Pakistani Brother In Kartarpur After 74 Long Years

Pakistan granted an Indian man a visa on Friday to meet his Pakistani relatives from across border following an emotional scene with his Pakistani brother after 74 years throughout a visit to the Kartarpur gurdwara.

Sika Khan was a youngster as the subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan in 1947, and he was detached from his elder brother Muhammed Siddique and other family members. Owing of the initiatives of a renowned Pakistan-based YouTube channel, Punjabi Lehar, which highlighted their tale about the two brothers who were able to communicate with each other via video call in 2019.

Previously this month, on a visit to the Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, the same YouTube channel brokered a meeting between the brothers. Traveling through a special cross-border corridor allows Indian nationals to go to the Sikh shrine without requiring a visa. A footage of the two brothers representing on both sides of the border implementing despite fighting back tears went viral. Khan, who resides in Phulewala hamlet near Bathinda in India's Punjab state, discovered he had been baptised Habib Khan at the time of his birth at this encounter.

Khan was allowed a visa to see his brother and other family members over the border by the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi on Friday.The high commission tweeted alongside a photo of Khan beaming the narrative of the two brothers is a powerful indication of ways Pakistan's historic inauguration of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 was drawing people closer together.

Sika Khan met with Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and other high commission officers, thanking them for their assistance.





Meanwhile, the organisation Punjabi Lehar, founded by Nasir Dhillon and Lovely Singh, focuses on reuniting families from both sides of Punjab who were split throughout Partition, which resulted in the migration of about 12 million individuals, more than 6.5 million from India and nearly five million from Pakistan. Throughout the journey to Bogran village near Faisalabad in Pakistani Punjab in 2019, Dhillon and Singh learned about Siddique and his long-lost brother.