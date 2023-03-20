Indian Mission in London attacked

London/New Delhi: A group of Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday night taking down the Tricolour and replacing it with Khalistani flags. Several officials said that the 'attempted but failed' attack had been foiled as the Indian flag continues to fly proudly over the building.

The Scotland Yard said it was called to reports of disorder on Sunday afternoon and that a man has been arrested as its enquiries continue. "There was no report of any injury, however windows were broken at the High Commission building," the Metropolitan Police statement said.



"Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Enquiries continue," the statement said. India summons top UK official

Meanwhile, India summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete 'absence of security' when Khalistani sympathisers attacked the High Commission.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement in which they said India finds 'unacceptable' the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott was summoned to the MEA in view of the incident as High Commissioner Alex Ellis was out of Delhi, sources said.

"The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day," the MEA said.

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the high commission premises," it said.

Images of shattered windows and men climbing the India House building were circulating on social media and videos from the scene showed an Indian official grabbing the flag from a protester through the first-floor window of the mission, while the protester was seen waving a Khalistani flag hanging off its ledge.