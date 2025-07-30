Indian Naval ships arrive in the Philippines to strengthen maritime ties

Manila: Indian naval ships, INS Mysore, INS Kiltan, and INS Shakti, received a warm welcome from the Philippine Navy during their port call to the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday. The visit aims to strengthen maritime ties and enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Welcome aboard. The Philippine Navy welcomes aboard the country the Indian Navy Ships INS Mysore (D60), INS Kiltan (P30) and INS Shakti (A57)," the Philippine Navy posted on X.

The deployment aligns with India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) and underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to being a preferred partner.

Defence cooperation is one of the strong pillars of bilateral relations and a promising area for future collaboration between India and the Philippines.

Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships regularly visit the Philippines and hold consultations with their counterparts, as three Indian Navy(IN) Ships of the Eastern Fleet, INS Delhi, Shakti and Kiltan, visited Manila in May 2024.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), earlier visits and port calls of Indian naval ships include ICG Samudra Paheredar in March 2024; INS Kadmatt in Dec 2023; INS Satpura in June 2022; INS Ranvijay and INS Kora in August 2021; INS Kiltan in Jul 2021; INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan in Oct 2019 and ICGS Shaunak in Feb 2019.

Given the objective of expanding institutional maritime engagement, the inaugural India-Philippines Track-1 Maritime Dialogue held in Manila in December 2024, during which both sides exchanged views on prevailing maritime challenges and discussed ways to enhance maritime cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the Indian Navy's ongoing Operational Deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan of the Eastern Fleet, under the Command of RAdm Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), on July 24, had made a port call to Tien Sa Port, Da Nang in Vietnam.

The visit to Vietnam marked another milestone in strengthening the India-Vietnam strategic partnership and advancing a rules-based, inclusive maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

"Personnel from both navies will take part in a broad spectrum of professional interactions, including operational planning discussions and onboard briefings, aimed at strengthening interoperability and mutual understanding. Additionally, the visit will feature several community and cultural outreach activities, friendly sports fixtures and guided ship tours," the Indian Navy stated.