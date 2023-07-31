Indian-origin Hirsh Vardhan announces 2024 US Prez bid

Washington: An Indian-American engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh announced his bid for the White House, becoming the third person of Indian descent after Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy to join the crowded Republican field of candidates vying to become US President in 2024.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Singh, 38, said that he is a ‘lifelong Republican’ and ‘America First’ conservative who worked to restore a conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.

"We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values.

That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States,” Singh said in a 3-minute video.

He officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, reported The Hill newspaper on Friday.

Prior to Singh, former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the other two Indian-Americans seeking for Republican candidature for the 2024 US presidential election. With a dozen contenders vying for the Republican nomination, including former President Trump, Singh joins a crowded field.