Indian Railways Cancels Over 150 Trains Amid Cyclone Dana Threat

In response to the impending threat posed by Cyclone Dana, Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of more than 150 express trains to ensure passenger safety. The canceled services will be operational between October 23 and 25, specifically under the South Eastern Railway zone. Among the affected trains are key routes such as the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Kamakhya-Yeswantpur AC Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, and Howrah-Bhubaneswar Shatabdi Express, among others. A South Eastern Railway official indicated that further cancellations could occur if weather conditions deteriorate.



The South Eastern Railway, headquartered in Kolkata, covers extensive regions across West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, making it a critical transport hub.

Emergency Measures by Eastern Railway

In a parallel safety initiative, Eastern Railway has established an emergency control room that will operate from October 24 to 25 in light of Cyclone Dana's development. The cyclone, intensified from a low-pressure system in the east-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal coast between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25. The Meteorological Department has warned of powerful winds, with speeds reaching up to 100 km/h and gusts possibly exceeding 110-120 km/h.

Kolkata Airport Prepares for Cyclone Impact

Simultaneously, authorities at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport are implementing precautionary measures in anticipation of the cyclone. Dr. Prawat Ranjan Buria, the airport's director, stated that preparations are in full swing to tackle any situation arising from Cyclone Dana. The airport's infrastructure, including drainage systems, is being thoroughly examined, and standard operating procedures are being followed to ensure safety and security.

As the situation evolves, travelers are advised to stay informed about train services and airport operations to ensure their safety.



